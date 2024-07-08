FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

BDX traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $225.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,844. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.96 and its 200 day moving average is $237.48.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

