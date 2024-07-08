FORA Capital LLC Sells 7,334 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,604,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $117.15 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.