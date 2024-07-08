Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $19.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,261 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 594,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 620,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTES opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

