Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $688,501.54 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00919631 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $542,585.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

