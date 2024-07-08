Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $558.75 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00006782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $558.75 million and approximately $715,590.31 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.74 or 1.00372979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00067533 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.69401765 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $418,998.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

