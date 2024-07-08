General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.78 and last traded at $163.15. Approximately 740,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,199,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $20,700,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.