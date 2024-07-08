Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $432.83. The stock had a trading volume of 219,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,498. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.98. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $434.13.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.45.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

