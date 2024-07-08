Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.94

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1394504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.