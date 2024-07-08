Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Up 5.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. 4,511,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,846,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 4,510,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1,099.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 141.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.