Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Up 0.3 %
GLBS opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.25.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.