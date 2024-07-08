Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBSFree Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 0.3 %

GLBS opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBSFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned about 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

