Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,270 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 448,003 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 104,422 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 89,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

BCSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 163,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 84.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.