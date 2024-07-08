Graypoint LLC Buys 2,290 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,823,280. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

