Graypoint LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,561,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,598,000 after acquiring an additional 604,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,573. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

