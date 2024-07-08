Graypoint LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $449.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,483. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.04. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

View Our Latest Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.