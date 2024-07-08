Graypoint LLC Has $668,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,339,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.89. The company had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.25. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.