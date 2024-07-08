Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,111. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.