Graypoint LLC Sells 215 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 14,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 201.8% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.55. 5,746,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

