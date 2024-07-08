Graypoint LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,672,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,967,000 after purchasing an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $87.60. 169,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

