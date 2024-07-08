Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:DELL traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,311,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,003,746 shares of company stock valued at $810,957,221 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

