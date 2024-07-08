Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.66. 548,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.27. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

