GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dover by 2,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dover by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.66. 292,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

