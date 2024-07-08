GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.