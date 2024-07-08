Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $51.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $46,846,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

