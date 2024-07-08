Haverford Trust Co Acquires 600 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $464.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,812. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $474.86. The stock has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.