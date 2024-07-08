Haverford Trust Co Acquires 772 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

