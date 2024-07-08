Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $137.73. 1,403,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.