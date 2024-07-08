Haverford Trust Co Buys 57,278 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1,148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,710,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,298,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,745,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after acquiring an additional 156,741 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. 646,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,039. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

