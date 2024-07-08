Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 789,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.18. 522,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

