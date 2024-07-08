Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HD traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $336.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.