Haverford Trust Co Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

NSC traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $214.50. The company had a trading volume of 691,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

