Haverford Trust Co Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $33.99. 76,148,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,587,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

