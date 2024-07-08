Haverford Trust Co Purchases 557 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $430,151 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

