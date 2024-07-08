Haverford Trust Co Purchases 65 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.97 on Monday, hitting $202.97. The stock had a trading volume of 460,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $206.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.50 and its 200 day moving average is $182.30.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

