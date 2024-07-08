Haverford Trust Co Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.92. 843,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,058. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.40.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

