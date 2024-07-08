Haverford Trust Co Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,839. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

