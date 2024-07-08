Haverford Trust Co Sells 22 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $526.65. 381,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $534.08 and a 200 day moving average of $511.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

