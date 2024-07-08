Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,860 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.09. 163,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

