Haverford Trust Co Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,241,000.

VO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.18. 428,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,669. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

