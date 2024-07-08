Head-To-Head Analysis: Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) vs. WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 187.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $103.26 million 2.77 $20.41 million $0.82 15.02 Nuveen Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 18.40% 13.40% 5.74% Nuveen Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Nuveen Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities. Its investment portfolio comprises investment in companies operating in various industries, including healthcare, materials, education and civic organizations, and consumer staples. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund was formed on April 20, 1988 and is based in the United States.

