Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $1,021,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.9 %

HGV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 228,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

