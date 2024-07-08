HitBTC Token Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $334,488.05 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

