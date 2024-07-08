holoride Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,389.33 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $46,389.33 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.17 or 0.05322164 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00413655 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52,211.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

