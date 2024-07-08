Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 10th

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.

HOOK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 1,566,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

