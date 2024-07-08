Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $110,694.70 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

