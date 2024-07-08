Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.33 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00015612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $130.36 million and $42.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00034517 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,185,488 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.