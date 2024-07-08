Iain Hooley Buys 8 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,728 ($21.86) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($174.85).

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 1,762 ($22.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,738.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,655.32. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,954 ($24.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,454.90, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.87) to GBX 1,520 ($19.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

