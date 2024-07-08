IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.69. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

