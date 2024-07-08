Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INE. CIBC boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.19.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.25%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

