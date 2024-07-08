InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

IPOOF opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

