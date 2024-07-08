Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Acquires $521,125.64 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 5th, Darin Harper bought 140 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,294.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

